Microsoft has seen great results from their investment in LinkedIn, and so far the changes the company has made to the service has resulted in improved engagement, with LinkedIn revenue increased 21% in Microsoft’s most recent financials.

The company’s latest plan to improve engagement further has been revealed by reverse engineer Jane Wong, who discovered the company is working on a secondary “Current Status” line to the app, in addition to the “Headline” status line.

The line appears to be designed for more short-lived status updates, allowing LinkedIn users to let other members know the detail of what they are working on while maintaining an overall context for their work.

At this point, we do not know of course if or when LinkedIn will be rolling out the new feature.

