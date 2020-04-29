Microsoft released its FY20 Q3 results today, recording $35.0 billion in revenue, increased 15%. The commercial cloud, like the rest of Microsoft’s businesses, also saw an increase in revenue.

In the Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud segments, cloud usage increased, particularly in Microsoft 365 including Teams, Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop, advanced security solutions, and Power Platform, as customers shifted to work and learn from home. In the final weeks of the quarter, there was a slowdown in transactional licensing, particularly in small and medium businesses, and a reduction in advertising spend in LinkedIn.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11.7 billion and increased 15% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 25% (up 27% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 15% (up 17% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 39.6 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 21% (up 22% in constant currency)

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 20% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 47% (up 49% in constant currency)

Due to Microsoft’s subscription business, the company should be relatively insulated from the coming downturn due to the COVID-19 crisis.

See Microsoft’s full figures here.