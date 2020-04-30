LinkedIn announces new video introduction and Interview preparation feedback tool features

To help recruiters find quality candidates, LinkedIn is now testing a new video intro feature. This new video introduction feature allows recruiters to evaluate a candidate’s communication and soft skills prior to the first meeting. Here’s how this feature works:

With video intro, once you receive applications for a job posting, you can invite the most qualified candidates to answer up to two questions from a list of options that include questions, such as “Tell me about yourself,” “What is your greatest strength?,” and “Describe your most challenging project.”

Candidates can choose to submit their answers via quick video recording or written response.

To ease the pressure for job applicants, LinkedIn has made this feature is optional and candidates can re-record their answers as often as they wish before submitting.

LinkedIn today also announced an AI-powered instant feedback tool that analyzes speech content and patterns to help job seekers test and refine their interview skills. Once they have recorded their practice answers, they will get an assessment of their answer delivery — with feedback on pacing, how many times you’re using filler words, and sensitive phrases to avoid.

You can access the new Interview preparation feedback tool after you apply for jobs on the LinkedIn jobs home page.

Source: LinkedIn