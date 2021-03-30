LinkedIn is joining the party call revolution, with its own version of Clubhouse’s audio rooms, following in the footsteps of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Telegram.

Discovered by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the feature does not work yet, but the user interface is already present in the app.

The feature has allowed influencers to have conversations in front of large audiences and may be a good fit for LinkedIn’s professional audience of self-promoters.

There is some suggestion however that audio rooms is a fad, and that interest is already fading in the phenomena.

We look forward to posting more information on the feature as it is revealed.