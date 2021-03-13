Telegram is also working on Clubhouse-like Audio Rooms

by Surur

 

Like Snapchat’s Stories, Clubhouse’s Audio Rooms are being widely copied by other social networks.

The latest to join the brigade is Telegram, according to reverse engineer WABetaInfo.

telegram voice rooms

They report that Telegram is bringing voice chats for channels now, meaning Telegram groups will be able to have large group conversations.

Presumably, the feature would also require all the moderation features Clubhouse has learned to developed the hard way over the last year.

Are our readers ready for voice rooms everywhere? Let us know below.

