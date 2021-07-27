Despite being a gigantic company, investors demand Microsoft continue to grow like a start-up, and that often means growth needs to be achieved via acquisition.

Today at their earnings call, Microsoft was proud to announce that, 5 years after its acquisition, LinkedIn now pulls in $10 billion in annual revenue, with revenue nearly tripling over the period, and earnings accelerating.

Over the quarter, LinkedIn revenue increased 46% driven by Marketing Solutions growth of 97%, with the advertising business pulling in $1 billion per quarter.

This is in the background of 774 million members, which Microsoft says are more engaged than ever.

Other new $10 billion companies inside Microsoft include gaming and security, both of which passed $10 billion in revenue over the last 3 years.