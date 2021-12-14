LinkedIn launches InCareer, a new jobs app for professionals in China

In October, LinkedIn announced that the current localized version of LinkedIn in China will be discontinued later this year. LinkedIn also mentioned that it will be replacing the current LinkedIn service with InCareer, a new, standalone jobs application for China.

Today, LinkedIn announced the launch of InCarrer jobs app in China. InCareer will allow professionals in China to find and apply for jobs, stay connected with their professional network and also be discovered and messaged by recruiters. You can access InCareer at www.linkedin.cn and also via mobile apps on iOS and Android devices.

How members will benefit from InCareer: A simple and easy to use experience : InCareer brings the best of LinkedIn’s popular jobs experience, and makes it even easier for members to find and apply for their next opportunity. Members can use Advanced Search to filter jobs by job title, location, company, industry, or seniority level. Based on members’ saved searches, jobs they’ve viewed, and their profiles, InCareer will surface new and relevant job opportunities.

: InCareer brings the best of LinkedIn’s popular jobs experience, and makes it even easier for members to find and apply for their next opportunity. Members can use Advanced Search to filter jobs by job title, location, company, industry, or seniority level. Based on members’ saved searches, jobs they’ve viewed, and their profiles, InCareer will surface new and relevant job opportunities. Be discovered by potential employers : InCareer members can also be discovered and messaged by recruiters, meaning their dream job can find them. Recruiters around the world can search, view profiles and message members about roles based in China.

: InCareer members can also be discovered and messaged by recruiters, meaning their dream job can find them. Recruiters around the world can search, view profiles and message members about roles based in China. Stay connected: While InCareer will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles, members can update their new look profiles and be discovered and messaged by recruiters, meaning their dream job can find them. Members can also use the messaging feature to stay in touch with their contacts to give and get help. How business will benefit from InCareer: Find and hire : Organizations can use our Recruiter product experience to find and engage with candidates on the Chinese Mainland and around the world, including those not actively looking for a role.

: Organizations can use our Recruiter product experience to find and engage with candidates on the Chinese Mainland and around the world, including those not actively looking for a role. Advanced search and message candidates : Recruiter users get up-to-date insights on 800+ million members based on the Chinese Mainland and across the globe, and can use advanced search filters and recommended matches to discover talent. They can also connect with potential candidates using personalized InMail or pre-made templates to further help their reach.

: Recruiter users get up-to-date insights on 800+ million members based on the Chinese Mainland and across the globe, and can use advanced search filters and recommended matches to discover talent. They can also connect with potential candidates using personalized InMail or pre-made templates to further help their reach. Sponsored content and Pages: Brands in China will have access to our advertising solutions, such as sponsored content, to target professional audiences outside the Chinese Mainland. LinkedIn Pages will also remain visible to members outside the Chinese Mainland, to help Chinese brands connect and engage with overseas members, grow their business, and build global connections.

Source: LinkedIn