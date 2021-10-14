LinkedIn will be discontinued in China later this year

LinkedIn today announced that the current localized version of LinkedIn in China will be discontinued later this year. LinkedIn will be replacing the current LinkedIn service with InJobs, a new, standalone jobs application for China. Unlike LinkedIn, InJobs will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.

Our new strategy for China is to put our focus on helping China-based professionals find jobs in China and Chinese companies find quality candidates.

LinkedIn decided to discontinue the service since it is facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.

Source: LinkedIn