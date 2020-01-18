Microsoft’s initial motivation behind its Immersive Reader was to create a comfortable reading experience for users with dyslexia and dysgraphia. Appealing to a wider market than initially planned, the Redmond company has since broadened its capabilities.

Recently, Microsoft introduced an “open in immersive reader” option for highlighted text, thereby making the feature more easily accessible.

In addition to this, Microsoft just reinstated the “Reading Preferences” option, which can be seen in the legacy Edge. Upon clicking, you have the option to enable “Line Focus”. From there, you can choose to blur all but one, two, or three lines- making them the sole focus of the page.

The flag is available in Edge insider Canary, version 81.0.396.0.

To enable:

In address bar: About:\\flags > Search for Reading Preference > Change setting > Restart browser.

Thanks, Leo, for the tip.