Microsoft has just introduced a new feature to Edge insider Canary, in which you can highlight extracted text from a web page to view in the immersive reader.

In the immersive reader, you can view further options, including Text Preferences and Grammar Tools. There is also a “Read Aloud” option, which highlights the text as it reads.

The new feature is available in version 81.0.394.0.

Enable the “open in immersive reader” feature with this new flag.

Thanks, Leo, for the tip.