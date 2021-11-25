After being delayed back in August, the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors will finally be launching next month on December 7th.

Previously, developer Deck Nine stated that the Nintendo Switch edition of Life is Strange: True Colours “is running a little late,” as it wouldn’t quite be ready for the planned release date of September 10th, which is when all other editions of the game successfully launched.

At the time Deck Nine didn’t elaborate on just why True Colors wasn’t as ready as it should have been, but it likely had something to do with the global COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the development of countless games.

As the fourth installation of the Life is Strange series, True Colors introduces a new cast of characters and a new picturesque location, the small Colorado town of Haven Springs. Playing as Alex Chen with the power of psychic empathy it’s up to you to uncover the truth and unravel the mystery around your brothers supposedly accidental death.

We are pleased to announce that #LifeIsStrange #TrueColors will be available on the #NintendoSwitch eShop on December 7 2021 and for physical purchase on February 25 2022. Available to pre-order now: https://t.co/ieuQ0ZUoKA pic.twitter.com/tRqi8PDl6d — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) November 24, 2021

If you’re after a physical edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, you’ll sadly have to wait until next year, as physical editions of the game won’t be shipping until the 25th of February 2022.

Also launching in February of next year will be the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which was delayed back in September due to the “ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic.”

At the time, Deck Nine explained that this delay was to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.”