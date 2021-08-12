After delaying the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection yesterday, Deck Nine has appeared once more to announce that the Nintendo Switch edition of Life is Strange: True Colors has also been delayed.

“We don’t quite be ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year” a follow-up tweet from the developer announced today, as they pushed back the Nintendo Switch release to some unknown point.

The other editions of Life is Strange: True Colors are still due to launch as planned on September 10th, with the first DLC, Life is Strange: Wavelengths, set to launch on September 30th.

According to the tweet from Life is Strange that announced that the Nintendo Switch edition of the game is “running a little late” we should be finding out more information, and more importantly a new release date for the Switch edition “over the coming weeks,” so hopefully it won’t be too long a wait.

While this delay may be connected to the “ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic” which pushed back the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, it’s more likely that this latest delay is due to porting problems onto the Nintendo Switch, since all other versions of the game haven’t been delayed.

Life is Strange: True Colors is planned to launch on September 10th 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Stadia, but importantly not Nintendo Switch, as that release will be coming later this year.