After being delayed back in August to some ambiguous point in 2022, Square Enix has finally announced that the Life is Strange Remastered Collection is due to launch in February next year.

Featuring remasters of both Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 the Remastered Collection boasts improved character and environments visuals, as well as a new engine that will allow for improved lighting and motion-captured facial animations.

Originally planned to launch later this month on September 30th, the Life is Strange Remastered Collection was delayed due to the “ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic,” which has caused a number of delays throughout the past year and a half.

In their announcement at the time, Deck Nine said that they want to “alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.”

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection is now due to launch on February 1st 2022 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.