After the usual sneaky Microsoft Store listing leak, Life is Strange: True Colors has been announced properly with a trailer.

As the trailer opens on an idyllic tiny town where everyone gets along, you don’t have to have special mind powers to know that it’s not set to last.

The drama starts off quickly as the long lost brother of protagonist Alex Chen, up and dies within the first minute of the trailer.

From then on in the trailer, Alex’s super empathy takes over, as she’s able to see peoples emotions or be infected by them if they’re feeling something big.

Hopefully, the range of emotions this town has to offer might lead to some compelling gameplay whilst unfolding the story that the Life is Strange series has become known for.

Ditching the episodic format to release all at once, Life Is Strange: True Colors is set to be coming to PC, Xbox One|S, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia on September 10th, 2021.