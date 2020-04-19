LG finally reveals the design of its Velvet smartphone with “Raindrop” camera

Early this month, LG announced its plan to introduce a new minimalistic design language for its upcoming Velvet smartphone. Instead of going with the trend of squarish camera bump on the back, LG Velvet will feature three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, meant to evoke images of falling raindrops. LG is calling it as “Raindrop” camera. This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look. LG today published a video revealing the design of LG Velvet smartphone, check it out below.

Another new design element will be 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved, giving a more natural feeling in the hands of consumers.

This artful design touch means less sharp edges and angles that makes the phone not only more pleasing to the eye, but also more pleasing to touch.

The new video also confirms that LG Velvet will be a mid-range phone featuring Snapdragon 765 5G mobile processor.

Source: LG