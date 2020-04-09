LG announces new design language and a “Raindrop” camera for its upcoming smartphone

LG is not known for its great looking smartphones. Even though LG included some innovative features in its smartphones every year, the overall design of them were not so attractive. LG is trying to change this situation by introducing a new minimalistic design language for its upcoming smartphone.

Instead of going with the trend of squarish camera bump on the back, LG’s upcoming smartphone will feature three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, meant to evoke images of falling raindrops. LG is calling it as “Raindrop” camera.

This tactilely pleasing design layout offers the added benefit of taking up less space on the rear of the phone for a cleaner, sleeker overall look.

Another new design element will be 3D Arc Design, where the edges of the display and rear are symmetrically curved, giving a more natural feeling in the hands of consumers.

This artful design touch means less sharp edges and angles that makes the phone not only more pleasing to the eye, but also more pleasing to touch.

LG VP Cha Yong-duk said that this upcoming smartphone will offer a first-look at the competitive edge they will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.

Source: LG