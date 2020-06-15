Last month, LG launched its Velvet smartphone with a new minimalistic design language. The question then was whether the smartphone would support LG’s dual-screen attachment, and today Ben from NextgadgetUp has confirmed this is indeed the case.

Gallery

The case only adds 127g to the combo, for a total of 305 grams, and the package is still relatively thin. The new design addresses the main issue with the last version of the dual-screen case – the bulk it adds.

The LG Velvet itself features a ‘3D arc design’ and has a Waterdrop Camera design at the back. It also features a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 5G processor and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery.

Gallery

Talking about the camera, LG Velvet packs 48MP (Main) + 8MP (ultra wide) + and 5MP (depth) camera setup organized in such a way that it resembles the falling raindrops. The smartphone also has support for features like Time Lapse and Voice Out Focus. The smartphone is capable of capturing photos at low light, thanks to the quad binning technology, which essentially combines 4 pixels into a single picture in a low-light environment.

It also features:

LG Velvet will come with Wacom stylus support.

Wacom Stylus will support 4096 pressure levels and the pre-installed Nebo app will allow you to convert your handwritten notes into digital text.

The device comes with IP68-level water resistance.

ASMR recording allows users to record even the smallest sounds such as “sound of ‘sizzling’ meat grilling or a ‘crispy’ cookie.

The LG Velvet costs 899,800 won (around $700) in South Korea and it is on sale in South Korea now.