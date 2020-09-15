LG teases a smartphone with a retractable slide-out display

Earlier today, LG launched its Wing smartphone with a unique dual-screen design where the front display swirls up to 90-degrees. Like other companies, LG also held their event online and it was broadcasted on YouTube. However, at the end of the video, the company teased another smartphone under its Explorer Project with a retractable slide-out display.

As you can see in the above video, the cryptic hint at the end points towards a new device that might come out soon. There is no information about the device available at the moment so it’s hard to say if this is just a prototype or an actual device.