Deal Alert: Dolby Atmos for Headphones app now available for $10.49 from Microsoft Store

Dolby Atmos for Headphones app enables your Windows 10 PC to deliver an immersive audio experience. You can now get this app for $10.49 (was $14.99).

Dolby Atmos uses spatial audio to create a fuller, more immersive experience in games and movies. For games, Dolby Atmos lets you pinpoint enemies, and obstacles enabling you to enjoy more intense game experience. For movies and shows in Dolby Atmos, the sounds of people, music, and action will be delivered in a more immersive way,

You’ll get the full Dolby Atmos moving audio experience with games, movies, and shows designed for Dolby Atmos, and an enhanced surround sound experience for all your favorite 5.1- and 7.1-channel content.

Once Dolby Atmos for Headphones is enabled and configured, you can experience breakthrough audio for all of your favorite games and movies on any set of headphones.

You can download the app here from Microsoft Store.