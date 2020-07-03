Late last year we reported that LG has patented a roll-up smartphone, where the screen can extend sideways from the body of the device to expand its surface area, and then roll up back into the body for storage.

Now Korean publication the Elec reports that LG is, in fact, serious about bringing such a device to market.

Called Project B, the handset has reportedly entered trail production at LG’s factory in Pyeongtaek with 1000-2000 unit expected to be produced.

The device will use a flexible OLED screen produced by BOE and LG Electronics.

In some ways, a rolling screen is considered better than a folding screen, as it avoids a specific stress point and the screen is better protected when not in use. It is not yet known how the screen will be supported when it is extended, however.

LG is apparently making the handset more as a PR flagship than a real commercial venture. The company has seen 20 quarters of loss in recent years, and the device is expected to boost the profile of the company externally and morale internally.

See more pictures of their 2019 patent posted by Letsgodigital below:

Gallery

The rollable smartphone could replace tablets, or at least it has the potential to replace tablets because you can expand the display so such an extent that if you do the math, the smartphone becomes 200 percent larger than its most compact form. It remains to be seen however is chronically struggling LG will be the company to make the paradigm shift.

via Winfuture