Always wanted to have an LG TV with superior technology, unbelievable visuals, and one of a kind audio system? Here is the good news you would like to hear: you can save $200 on LG C1 Series now on Best Buy. And if you are looking for more reasons why to select this discounted item out of every choice available, here are its specs that will enchant you.

Specs:

Display Type: OLED

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

Screen Size Class: 55 inches

High Dynamic Range (HDR): Yes

High Dynamic Range Format: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

OLED Technology: Standard OLED

Smart Platform: webOS

Featured Streaming Services: HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube TV, Spotify, iHeartRadio

Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4

Works With: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit

Voice Assistant Built-in: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

LG C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV Features:

Self-lit Pixels. LG C1 Series utilizes a very unique screen technology that remains unbeatable. Unlike the pixels of other TVs that rely on separate light elements, LG C1’s 8 million pixels themselves produce the lights. Each turns on and off independently, resulting in a more detailed delivery of images. The pixels also boast billions of rich colors to make the pictures look natural yet vibrant in all scenes.

Perfect Black. Due to the ability of the pixels to separately turn off and on and dim themselves, the LG C1 can attain flawless, deep blacks. This can mean more popping colors and prominent details, even if you are viewing a movie scene in the midst of a dark setting: nighttime battle scenes, dramatic candle-lit dialogue, horror-themed films, and more. No LED/LCD TV can do this.

Infinite Contrast. Thanks to the perfect black of LG C1, you also get infinite contrast that will totally surpass your expectations. With this, not only does the scenes will come out looking natural, but there will also be clarity in details at all times. This makes it perfect for movies, shows, sports, and games, where the minor details mean a lot.

Intense Color. The LG C1 goes beyond your needs and the standard of all TVs in the market. It reproduces 131.59% of the Rec 709 color gamut, which is impressive. Meanwhile, the color reproduction technology of LG allows it to achieve 100% Color Volume to enable colors to remain vivid and lifelike with full saturation no matter how bright or dark the display is. Also, the Global testing agency Intertek has confirmed that LG OLED displays have 100% color fidelity. What does it mean? The colors you see on the screen closely match the colors of the original image it is presenting. With this, everything you watch looks almost exactly as the directors and creators intended.

Ultimate Gameplay. It is a TV, but it owns a powerful computer monitor’s features and performance quality, thanks to its NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium compatibility. This gives the LG C1 the ability to present real-time actions without virtual tearing. Further, the Game Optimizer gives you easier access to your game settings, while the latest HDMI allows for fast gaming speeds. Plus, you can enjoy the low input lag and quick response times with Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG.

A9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K. Before the LG C1 delivers pictures and sounds, they are automatically adjusted using its processor. Armed with deep-learning algorithms, the a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K can detect scenes and genres to improve them in the best way possible.

Home Cinema Experience. The LG C1 TV can bring the cinema to your home with the well-planned integration of Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos. Add to that, a Filmmaker Mode will customize scenes according to how directors want you to view them. It turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision IQ intelligently adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient surroundings, while Dolby Atmos delivers multi-dimensional surround sound — a powerful combination that produces breathtakingly cinematic results.

HDMI 2.1 Technology. You can enjoy the seamless connection between your LG C1 TV and other devices with the included HDMI 2.1. Now, you can witness a more lifelike gaming experience with fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics.

OLED Motion Pro. This advanced motion handling technology can reduce the inevitable motion blur in action-packed scenes. It delivers smoother action and a more authentic viewing experience and lets viewers witness every play’s quick and subtle detail, even during fast-paced sport.

LG ThinQ AI. Getting LG C1 means acquiring a smart tool that you can use to manage multiple devices at home with less effort. With Home Dashboard or your new Magic Remote voice feature, LG smart products and other smart devices can receive commands with just your voice. And with the ThinQ AI plus Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you can be more familiar with the phrases to say to the AI.

Home Dashboard. LG C1 is more than a TV. It is like a hybrid of a TV, a computer, and all other smart devices you know. Not only can you control multiple smart devices with it, but you can also get all your content recommendations and connected home updates in one place with Home Dashboard. With this, you can monitor everything all in one place while sitting on your soft sofa.

Google Assistant and Alexa Built-In. LG OLED TVs come with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. There’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices.

webOS 6.0. With the newly designed home screen, you can access your favorite content easier without dealing with demanding inputs and button-pushings. It features the latest entertainment sections, such as those from Disney+ and the Apple TV app. On the other hand, there is a massive library of content and streaming services for you to enjoy. And to make things more convenient for you, just select the Sports Alert to get news about your specific sports interests: NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, and more — it’s all here.

Magic Remote. Switch from one channel to another with just a point, click and scroll, voice control, and button shortcuts dedicated for content providers. The button layout is arranged in the simplest and neatest manner to allow straightforward use of the remote control.

Bluetooth Surround Ready. You can easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience. All the action sounds richer and more realistic, bringing the big-game atmosphere to your living room.

