HBO Downloader: 8 Fast and Reliable Options

A robust HBO downloader can help you bypass Max’s 30 downloads limit without deleting saved content.

I tested 20 tools and only 8 made the final cut. Let me show them to you:

8 Best HBO Downloaders

To put this list together, I considered output format(s), video quality, and download speed as the deciding factors. Let’s see which HBO downloaders excel in these areas:

1. MovPilot

MovPilot Max (HBO) Video Downloader helps you rip HBO shows and movies and save them as DRM-free video files. This lets you play them offline without installing the HBO Max app. The best part? You can store all your downloads forever (yes, even after canceling your Max plan)!

MovPilot supports MP4/MKV formats in full HD 1080P resolution. While storing the videos, you can retain the original Max Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound, as well as audio tracks and subtitles in various languages.

When you start a download, you can choose from several options — video format, language, and subtitle type — and select the destination folder. Plus, the app 5X faster download speed compared to HBO Max.

Besides a free trial, MovPilot offers three different plans:

1-month plan : $24.95

: $24.95 All in one downloader month bundle : $95.80

: $95.80 Lifetime plan: $89.95

Pros Cons Removes ads from all HBO Max shows and films Free version lets you download only 6 minutes of each HBO Max video Retains multilingual audio tracks and subtitles Downloading the application might slow down your device if it is not up-to-date

2. KeepStreams

KeepStreams lets you download video content from various OTT platforms.

Simply install KeepStreams, access Max, and sign in to your account. Then find the video you want to get, and click on Download Now or Add to Queue.

KeepStreams has applications for Windows and Mac devices and is available on the Microsoft Store for easy access. It offers a user-friendly interface and supports additional streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, ESPN+, and more.

You can select from the following plans to access all KeepStreams features:

Monthly plan : $49.99 (charged every month)

: $49.99 (charged every month) Yearly plan : $95.99, which comes down to $7.99 per month (charged annually)

: $95.99, which comes down to $7.99 per month (charged annually) Lifetime plan : $199.99 (one-time purchase)

: $199.99 (one-time purchase) KeepStreams Pro: $116.66 per PC for all current and future services

Pros Cons Lets you download the latest HBO Max episodes automatically You can save downloaded videos only as MP4 files Removes ads from downloaded videos Doesn’t support multiple subtitle types

3. FreeGrabApp HBO Downloader

As the name suggests, FreeGrabApp lets you download HBO Max films and shows for free! All you need to do is copy the URL of your chosen HBO Max video and click the Paste button on the FreeGrab HBO Downloader home screen.

The app has an easy-to-navigate UI. Moreover, you can get your videos in full HD (1080p) quality and save audio tracks with Dolby Digital Surround Audio 5.1.

FreeGrabApps is 100% free to use, and the license covers a 1-year subscription for one PC.

Pros Cons Preserves the original video/audio quality Doesn’t support batch downloads Provides multilingual subtitles in TTML or SRT format You can’t embed subtitles to HBO Max videos directly while downloading

4. TunePat

TunePat is an easy-to-use app that lets you download HBO Max movies and TV shows in HD quality. It supports batch downloads and MP4 or MKV formats.

You have the option to preserve audio tracks (including 5.1 audio) and get subtitles in up to 26 languages.

The TunePat software is frequently updated to address any customer issues. There are also top-notch technical support and after-sales service teams that respond to all queries within 24 hours on working days.

TunePat’s free trial has limited functionalities. If you want more, you can choose from three paid subscriptions:

Monthly : $14.95

: $14.95 Yearly : $59.95

: $59.95 Lifetime: $129.9

Pros Cons Supports batch downloads Download speed is slower compared to other HBO Max downloader apps Offers a convenient web player to search for HBO Max videos

5. SameMovie

SameMovie provides an easy, time-efficient way to download HBO Max video content as MP4/MKV files in your preferred quality.

You can choose from external, hardcode, and interface subtitle types for all your favorite films and web series. While downloading a video, you can fine-tune its attributes and destination folder with just a few clicks.

You can also set it to put your computer in sleep mode after finishing all downloads, which saves power.

Once downloaded, you can transfer the content to any compatible device of your choice, including Android phones, iPhones, iPads, and smart TVs.

SameMovie offers a free trial (only for Windows PCs and laptops) and two paid plans:

Yearly : $49.95

: $49.95 Lifetime: $99.90

Pros Cons Automatically filters out ads from HBO Max videos Might compromise the video quality depending on your settings Preserves Dolby 5.1 sound to ensure high-quality audio Not available worldwide

6. Pazu

Pazu is an innovative video-downloading tool that helps you rip movies and shows from six OTT platforms, including HBO Max.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac, the app lets you download videos in 720p and 1080p resolutions and save them as MP4 or MKV files.

The audio fidelity is impressive as well. The tool also offers multilingual audio and subtitle language support.

Pazu offers 2 subscription plans:

Single module : You can choose a monthly ($14.95), annual ($59.95), or lifetime ($129.90) plan with access to one streaming service and one or two device licenses depending on your subscription

: You can choose a monthly ($14.95), annual ($59.95), or lifetime ($129.90) plan with access to one streaming service and one or two device licenses depending on your subscription All-in-one: $320 (one-time purchase) for a lifetime plan, access to six services, and licenses for two devices

Pros Cons Prevents incompatibility issues Doesn’t allow multiple downloads at the same time Customizable download settings Supports only six OTT platforms

7. Kigo HBO Max Video Downloader

Kigo HBO Max Video Downloader helps you download films and TV shows from HBO Max and save them offline as high-quality MP4 or MKV files. It supports both Windows and Mac devices.

Irrespective of your HBO Max subscription tier, Kigo removes all ads during the video download process. What’s more, it supports 5.1 surround sound for an immersive listening experience and offers subtitles in different languages.

To access all of Kigo’s features, you need a paid subscription. You can pick from three plans:

Basic : $49.95 for a 1-year license for one PC with guaranteed updates for the year

: $49.95 for a 1-year license for one PC with guaranteed updates for the year Popular : $99.90 (one-time purchase) for lifetime access

: $99.90 (one-time purchase) for lifetime access Value: $159.90 (one-time purchase) for 15+ OTT platforms and lifetime free updates

Pros Cons Supports various download resolutions, including SD, HD, and 720p You cannot control the download speed while using the downloader Features a built-in web browser to help you discover HBO Max shows instantly Search results on the app may not always be accurate

8. VidiCable

VidiCable is a free video recorder and downloader for platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, and TikTok.

However, with a premium subscription, you can unlock its advanced functions, including downloading content from a wide range of OTT platforms – HBO Max included.

You can save videos in MP4 or MKV format, which makes it easier to transfer them to other devices.

VidiCable also helps you avoid HBO’s download limits and removes all ads.

Currently, there are two subscription plans:

Yearly : $99.90

: $99.90 Lifetime: $199.90

Pros Cons Allows H.264 or H.265 video codec downloads Doesn’t have short-term subscription plans Helps classify the videos according to metadata like the title, format, date, duration, cover, etc Has to restart each time you want to change the OTT platform

How to Download From MovPilot

Downloading from third-party platforms can appear challenging, especially if you’re new to it. Follow this step-by-step guide to download HBO Max films and shows from MovPilot:

Step 1: Get Started

Download MovPilot Max (HBO) Downloader from its website. Then install it and log in using your HBO account.

Step 2: Search for Movies and Shows

Enter the name of the film/show or keywords related to the type of content you’re looking for in the search bar. For TV shows comprising more than one video, click the download icon and select the exact videos you want to download.

Step 3: Adjust Output Settings

Click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the window. A pop-up box will appear with several options, allowing you to select your desired output format, audio track, and subtitle settings for your video. You can also decide which folder your downloaded files will be saved to. These settings will apply to all your downloads until you change them manually.

Step 4: Complete Your Download

Once, you’re done, click the Download button. You’ll see the progress and download speed on the right side of the window.

Is It Legal to Download From HBO Max?

HBO Max lets you legally download up to 30 movies/shows at a given time through its official apps. However, using third-party tools to download videos is against the platform’s Terms of Use.

All content on HBO Max is protected by copyright, and ripping it is against the law.

Now that you know what the best HBO downloaders are, you no longer have to worry about running out of movies and shows to watch. All the tools I showed you offer excellent downloading speeds and high-quality video and audio.

Which one did you choose? Let me know in the comments!