LG announces V60 ThinQ 5G smartphone with LG Dual Screen and advanced camera features

LG today announced its flagship smartphone, the V60 ThinQ 5G. The design of the V60 ThinQ 5G featuring metal and glass looks identical to its predecessor. The new V60 comes with 6.8-inch, 20.5:9, FHD+ P-OLED display that offers great viewing experience. Also, the LG Dual Screen’s 2.1-inch Cover Display allows users to have a glance at notifications when the device is folded. Thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile processor, users can enjoy improved performance and multi-gigabit 5G connectivity. LG has also included a generous 5,000mAh battery for extended battery life. The main highlight of the V60 is its camera experience, read about it in detail below.

The LG V60 features two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP main camera for sharper, brighter images regardless of lighting conditions.

Alongside the main camera is a 13MP super-wide-angle lens for expansive and all-encompassing shots.

For the first time ever on an LG device, LG V60 supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality.

Four brand-new, high-performance microphones allow for recording sounds from various directions to deliver realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings.

The device also offers Voice Bokeh, a feature that minimizes background noise and boosts the user’s voice, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess noise.

Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine which separates sounds into different categories to optimize the audio playback experience.

Find the technical specs of V60 ThinQ 5G and LG Dual Display below.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM / 128GB ROM 3 / microSD (up to 2TB)

/ microSD (up to 2TB) Camera: Rear: 64MP Standard (F1.8 / 0.8?m / 78?) Pixel binning to 16MP 13MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0?m / 117?) Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter) Front: 10MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.22?m / 72.5?)

Battery: 5,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 169.3 x 77.6 x 8.9mm

Weight: 218g

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Color: Classy Blue, Classy White

Others: Stereo Speaker / 4Ch Microphones / AI CAM / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / LG 3D Sound Engine / HDR10+ video capture / Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / LG Pay / FM Radio

LG Dual Screen:

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 175.9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with LG Dual Screen will be available from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon in the coming weeks.

Source: LG