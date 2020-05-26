Lenovo takes on the Surface Pro 7 with the new Yoga Duet 7i

Lenovo today announced two new detachables, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the premium product among the two and it is a competitor to the popular Microsoft Surface Pro series. Read more about the Yoga Duet 7i below.

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i along with its backlit Bluetooth keyboard weighs 1.16 kg.

The kickstand allows you to use the device in different modes.

The Yoga Duet 7i is compatible with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for an ultra-fast connection and available with optional LTE/4G coverage .

Comes with the Alexa voice service and infrared (IR) camera with Windows Hello.

Clever presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix.

Featuring up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics and Windows 10.

RAM up to 16 GB DDR4 and storage up to 1 TB PCle SSD)

It has a 13-inch, crystal clear IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB for a dazzling color gamut at 450 nits bright.

Available in two sophisticated hues including Slate Grey and Orchid and sleek metal finish on its cover.

The new optional, rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen has a built-in smart sensor that lets you pick up colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.

Better sound with Dolby Audio, an amazing viewing experience with Dolby Vision.

The Yoga Duet 7i also offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life .

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i (known as Yoga Duet 2020 in China) including the folio case with keyboard and active pen will start at €1199. It will be available starting June 2020.

You can learn about the more affordable IdeaPad Duet 3i here.

Source: Lenovo