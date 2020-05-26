Lenovo takes on the Surface Go 2 with the new IdeaPad Duet 3i

Lenovo today announced two new detachables, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i. While the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is a premium product that competes with the Microsoft Surface Pro series, the IdeaPad Duet 3i is a more afforadable product that competes with the recently announced Microsoft Surface Go 2. Read more about the new IdeaPad Duet 3i below.

Highlights of IdeaPad Duet 3i:

A new 2-in-1 device with optional LTE-connectivity.

Ultra-light at just 0.86 kg (under 2 lbs) including the detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard and folio kickstand.

Supports Lenovo Digital Pen.

Powered by Intel Pentium processors and Intel integrated graphic.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i comes with Dolby Audio for clearer sound without distortion.

Up to 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright

Available in a cool Graphite Grey hue.

Dual 360-degree mics and clever privacy shutter on the webcam.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i has two USB-C ports for increased data-transfer speeds.

Solid memory (up to 8GB), storage (up to 128G eMMC) and up to seven hours of battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i including the folio case with keyboard will start at €429 and will be available starting July 2020.

Source: Lenovo