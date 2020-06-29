Lenovo releases a new video to highlight the features of the upcoming Yoga Duet 7i

Lenovo last month announced the new Yoga Duet 7i premium tablet. The Yoga Duet 7i is a premium device that will compete with the popular Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Apple iPad Pro. Lenovo today released a new video highlighting the features of this device, check it out above.
Yoga Duet 7i features:
- The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i along with its backlit Bluetooth keyboard weighs 1.16 kg.
- The kickstand allows you to use the device in different modes.
- The Yoga Duet 7i is compatible with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) for an ultra-fast connection and available with optional LTE/4G coverage.
- Comes with the Alexa voice service and infrared (IR) camera with Windows Hello.
- Clever presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix.
- Featuring up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics and Windows 10.
- RAM up to 16 GB DDR4 and storage up to 1 TB PCle SSD)
- It has a 13-inch, crystal clear IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB for a dazzling color gamut at 450 nits bright.
- Available in two sophisticated hues including Slate Grey and Orchid and sleek metal finish on its cover.
- The new optional, rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen has a built-in smart sensor that lets you pick up colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.
- Better sound with Dolby Audio, an amazing viewing experience with Dolby Vision.
- This device offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life.
The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available soon from retailers around the world.
Source: Lenovo
