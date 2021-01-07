Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC comes with a rotating display

At CES 2021, Lenovo today announced the new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 with an innovative rotating display. The main highlight of this new all-in-one desktop PC is its rotatable hinge that allows you to swivel the slim-framed display from a horizontal to full vertical position. You can also tilt the viewing angle from completely flat to up to 20 degrees for customized comfort. With the wireless casting hardware, you can activate the display remotely from a tablet or smartphone without having to turn on your desktop. In the future, Lenovo will also allow you to display online shows directly to your screen transforming it into a 4K smart TV.

Other highlights of Lenovo Yoga AIO 7:

With an attractive soft-textured design, the user-facing JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers are thoughtfully placed under the rotating display to ensure powerful, immersive sound even when display is turned vertically.

The desktop’s minimalist design in a blend of Cloud Grey and Moon White hues keeps this centerpiece contemporary and light for any home office or living space.

While its color-matched and bundled accessories, including a wireless keyboard, mouse, and detachable top-placed 5M web camera, ensure clean lines.

Charge your laptop via your Yoga AIO 7 and transfer files with one cable, plus drag and drop files from your laptop while connected to share storage as you crank out big creative tasks.

The Yoga AIO 7 is the world’s first all-in-one desktop computer screen with a 27-inch 4K IPS display supporting both 99 percent DCI-P3 and 99 percent Adobe RGB color standards for dazzling visuals.

The desktop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor and paired with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 (also known as Yoga 27 in China) is available now in China. Lenovo will bring it to other markets excluding North America in February 2021 starting at $1599.

Source: Lenovo