This new Lenovo ThinkVision 27 monitor offers a 3D experience without the need for 3D glasses

Lenovo has unveiled a new 27-inch monitor that offers a glasses-free 3D experience. The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor uses switchable lenticular lenses to create the illusion of depth, without the need for any additional hardware.

The monitor also features a 4K resolution and 99% color accuracy, making it ideal for professional content creators. It also has built-in speakers and connectivity options, including USB-C docking and modular camera support.

“The new monitor, software, and accessories are not only designed to boost the capabilities of today’s remote and hybrid workforces, but also to address significant challenges faced by businesses as they digitize operations across departments,” says the tech maker in the announcement.

The ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor is also compatible with Lenovo’s 3D Explorer software, which provides a comprehensive ecosystem for 3D creation and consumption. The software includes a 3D player for viewing videos and files with 3D effects, support for design and productivity software, and an SDK for developers to build 3D applications.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor will start at €2,999/approx. $3,255 (VAT included) and is expected to be available in select markets starting February 2024. You can read the full specs here.

