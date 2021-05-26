Deal Alert: Get a massive $700 discount on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable PC

At CES 2020, Lenovo revealed ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable PC. The ThinkPad X1 Fold made of lightweight alloys and carbon fiber is powered by Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology for great performance. The main highlight of X1 Fold is its 13.3-inch pOLED display with intelligent mode-switching software to adapt to multiple use cases.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available for just $1799 (was $2499) from Microsoft Store. You can find the deal here.

To have the ThinkPad brand, the product should meet strict reliability requirements. Lenovo faced several major engineering challenges when designing this foldable PC. Lenovo worked closely with Intel to solve hinge’s mechanical and electrical engineering challenges. For the pOLED display, Lenovo worked with LG for perfecting the folding display. The following is the result of several years of work:

After working through six different hinge designs and more than twenty different variations, we created a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism to manage stresses during fold actions.

The hinge mechanism, combined with lightweight alloys including a carbon fiber reinforced frame plate, optimizes the viewing experience when unfolded flat.

The pOLED display used in X1 Fold has undergone extensive durability testing to make sure it meets our usability criteria in terms of tapping, tracing and dropping.

Built to endure the same testing as other ThinkPad laptops, the X1 Fold continues to endure extensive screen folding cycles, stress tests and pen usage tests to meet our stringent quality criteria.

You can find the deal here at Microsoft Store.