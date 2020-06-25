Lenovo announces ThinkCentre M75n, an ultra-portable desktop with AMD Ryzen PRO processors

Yesterday, Lenovo announced its latest ThinkCentre desktop PC as part of its “Nano” desktop series. The new ThinkCentre M75n is the smallest desktop from Lenovo. Despite its compact(22mm thin) nature, it will deliver great performance, thanks to the AMD Ryzen PRO processors, SSD storage and Windows 10.

The M75n also supports Modern Standby allowing users to receive emails, Teams calls and messages while the device is in standby mode. It also comes with all the ports to stay connected to accessories. There’s also an USB Type-C port on the front panel that supports fast charging.

Weighing just 505 grams, the M75n is a portable workhorse enabling easy transition from office to home for maximum productivity Simply connect ThinkCentre M75n to an external keyboard, mouse and up to two displays for a multi-monitor, ergonomic, full desktop computing experience.

ThinkCentre M75n is available now from Lenovo starting at $539.

Source: Lenovo