Lenovo’s latest ThinkBook 15 laptop comes with integrated wireless earbuds

Along with the new ThinkPad X1 Nano, Lenovo today unveiled the new generation of ThinkBook laptops. The new gen ThinkBook laptops feature a new look with a dual-tone top cover and narrow display bezels. There are some unique features in the new ThinkBook lineup. The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i now comes with optional integrated wireless earbuds. The wireless earbuds can be stored within the laptop and it will be automatically connected to the laptop when taken out. Also, the new ThinkBook 14S Yoga i comes with an integrated smart pen

You can read about the new lineup in detail below.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 i: Co-engineered with Intel®, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 i with optional WQXGA display has been tested, tuned and verified to meet the requirements of the Intel® Evo™ platform across hardware specifications and key experience targets for device responsiveness, instant wake, battery life and fast charge 3 , making it an exceptional laptop for getting things done.

, making it an exceptional laptop for getting things done. Thunderbolt™ 4, optional PCIe Gen 4 storage and long battery life 4 keeps you productive throughout your work day

keeps you productive throughout your work day High resolution 13.3-inch display with new 16:10 aspect ratio offers 90% screen-to-body ratio with ultra-narrow bezels and is available with optional touch.

Virtual meetings are enhanced with smarter audio featuring microphones that can switch between three different audio modes: private, shared and environmental sound ensuring the best meeting experience, wherever you are. ThinkBook 14s Yoga i: Smart Pen syncs with your device. Pull out the Pen in modern standby mode and the note-taking app opens automatically. When logged into Windows 10, Windows Ink shortcuts are ready the moment you pick up the Pen.

The power of 11 th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and the flexibility of Yoga form factor allows seamless transition between modes for greater productivity. Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB-C ports facilitate connectivity between ultra-fast peripherals and monitors.

Flexible storage options that include a combination of Hard disk drive (HDD) and Solid-state drive (SSD) or dual SSD

Modern Standby enables an always-on, always-connected experience that ensures that your PC is ready for you when you are and downloads emails even with the lid closed 5

Working remotely and need support? The service hot key helps users reach Lenovo support at the press of a button, automatically including device details such as serial number for a fast track support experience.

Pricing and Availability:

Intel Models:

ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $569.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $829.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga is expected to be available from November 2020, starting at $879.

ThinkBook 15p i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $939.

ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $569.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 is expected to be available from November 2020, starting at $699.

ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 is expected to be available from November 2020, starting at $699.

AMD Models:

ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 AMD is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $549.

ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 AMD is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $549.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 AMD is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $729.

Source: Lenovo