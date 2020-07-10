Documents discovered by Android developer Till Kottmann (@deletescape) and posted by Evan Blass aka evLeaks has revealed that Lenovo is working on a unique device, the Lenovo Yoga X.

The large-screened Android tablet would also have a secondary mode where it acts as an external monitor for your PC, smartphone or even Nintendo Switch, via the included micro-HDMI port.

The device is described via wireframe pictures, which we filled in somewhat to bring the concept a bit closer to life.

While in monitor mode the Android OS of the tablet would be suspended, and the touch screen could be used for brightness, power and display settings. The tablet will also be able to output audio delivered via the HDMI port.

The concept allows greater usage of two devices (tablets and external screens for laptops) which are both rarely used, and therefore delivers improved value. It is unfortunately not clear if the project is still being developed and if/when it will hit the market.

via XDA-Dev