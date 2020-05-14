We reported in January that Lenovo was planning to release their foldable tablet with Windows 10, and then to offer a Windows 10 X version when the OS eventually becomes available.

Since then Microsoft has kicked Windows 10X into the long grass, with the OS possible expected sometime in 2021.

Lenovo’s contingency plan, therefore, appears to have paid off, and a newly uploaded video by Lenovo now shows the tablet only running Windows 10.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold a folding 13.3-inch 2K pOLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio which comes with a stand, docking station and Bluetooth Mini Fold keyboard which is magnetically fixed and recharges wirelessly. The laptop is constructed of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and is powered by an Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid and Intel UHD Gen 11 technology, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM at 4267MHz and maximum 1TB PCIe-NVMeM.2 2242 SSD.

It is also constructed with a unique multi-link torque hinge mechanism and weighs less than 1 kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features an integrates a 5MP HD RGB camera accompanied by an IR camera for facial recognition, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio technology and a 50W battery that promises 11 hours of autonomy with support for fast charging.

In terms of ports, the PC offers a USB Type-C Gen1 port, a USB Type-C Gen2 port , a DisplayPort via USB Type-C , WiFi 6 (802.11ax) , Bluetooth 5.0 and 5G / LTE / 4G (Cat.20) with SIM card slot.

It measures 299.4 x 236.0 x 7.8 mm when open (11.5 mm thick with cover) and 158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm with folded cover and weighs 999 g.

Lenovo said they will release the ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 in mid-2020 for $2,499. The release of the video suggests this time may be coming soon.