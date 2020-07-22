Lenovo announces its first Legion branded smartphone

After months of rumours, Lenovo has finally announced its first Legion branded gaming smartphone. Called Legion Phone Duel, the smartphone packs impressive specs and comes with a side-mounted selfie camera to allow streamers to use the front camera while streaming games.

Apart from somewhat bizarre camera placement, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC which is paired with a whopping 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch FHD OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. For the camera, Lenovo went with a dual-camera setup which includes a 64 MP f/1.72 aperture main sensor and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front right there’s a 20 MP pop-up camera for selfies and streaming games. Lastly, Lenovo Legion Phone Duel also comes with two 2,500 mAh batteries that support 90W Turbo Power charging allowing users to from 0-50% in 10 minutes and achieve a full charge in 30 minutes.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel will be launching in China, select Asia Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), and Latin American markets later this month. Unfortunately, the phone is not expected to launch in the United States and there’s no word on the pricing yet.