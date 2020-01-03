Lenovo has announced a new all-in-one video conferencing solution for small offices.

The ThinkSmart view is designed for Microsoft Teams and features an 8-inch touch screen, full-range speakers, a camera, and microphones.

It also pairs with the ThinkPad X1 ANC Bluetooth Headset and for downtime features a physical privacy switch.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 chipset, the Echo Show-like device is meant for individual spaces, from an office to a home office, and retails for $349 or $449 when bundled with the Bluetooth headset.

The device supports the ThinkSmart Manager software, which lets you monitor the status of your ThinkSmart devices and will be available this later this month.

Via Neowin