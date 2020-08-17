Microsoft will end support for the legacy version of Microsoft Edge web browser next year

Microsoft today announced that the support for the legacy version of Microsoft Edge browser will end on March 9, 2021. After this date, the Microsoft Edge legacy will not receive any new security updates.

Since the new Edge browser based on Chromium got released in January, millions of users have upgraded their browsers to the new Microsoft Edge. Microsoft also announced that the new devices and future Windows feature updates (starting with Windows 10, version 20H2) will contain the new Microsoft Edge.

Source: Microsoft