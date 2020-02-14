Microsoft is planning to hold a hardware event in New York soon. At the event, the company is rumoured to announce the new Surface Book 3 as well as Surface Go 2. The event will be focusing more on the Surface products and will update both Surface Book and Surface Go to the latest specs.

According to Brad Sams, Microsoft is planning to update Surface Book to Intel’s latest 10th gen processors and will couple them with Nvidia’s GTX 16 series GPUs. Microsoft will offer both 13.5-inch and 15-inch options on the Surface Book 3. The company will also launch 15-inch Surface Book 3 models with Nvidia Quadro GPUs for the professionals. Surface Book 3 might also come with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD. Surface Book 3 is expected to be priced around $1,400 for the 13.5-inch base model and will go upwards from there depending on the choice of hardware.

Moving on to Surface Go 2, Microsoft will be adding a Pentium Gold or Core M chip which should give a significant performance boost to Surface Go 2 when compared with the original Surface Go. In terms of design, the Surface Go 2 might get a minor refresh but don’t expect a major overhaul. The Surface Go to is expected to be priced around $399.

Microsoft is also expected to talk more about Surface Earbuds at the event. Moreover, there’s a slight chance that we will see a refresh to the Surface Headphones but there’s no information on those at the moment.