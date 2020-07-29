We recently posted a very low-resolution official Samsung marketing render for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 which suggested that the new device would have an internal punch-hole camera and no notch.

Now an actual picture has surfaced, posted by Korean Hwangmho1 which proves that this is indeed the case.

When the contrast is adjusted we can clearly see the punch hole camera and full-bleed screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is set to be essentially what the Samsung Galaxy Fold was meant to be when it launched – a refined handset featuring the current state of the art technology.

Max Weinbach from XDA-Developers recently revealed the external screen will have a 25:9 aspect ratio, meaning it will fill most of the front with minimal bezel, and that both the internal and external screen will have a punch-hole camera.

The device is expected to look mostly like this.

Further Samsung improvements recently leaked revealed that you will be able to use the external screen as a viewfinder for the main camera, meaning you can take pictures without opening the handset and that you will also be able to take selfies using the main camera while using the external screen as a viewfinder.

The device will be unveiled by Samsung at an Unpacked event on the 5th August.

via Max Weinbach