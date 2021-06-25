With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung is dropping Tizen, and that is probably a good thing, but punters may not be too happy about something else Samsung is dropping.

New pictures leaked by 91Mobiles show that Samsung is dropping the rotating bezel from the smartwatch, one of the definitive features of the Galaxy Watch.

Gallery

The new design seems to blend the old Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active which is interesting since Samsung is expected to also release a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 in the next few weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will embrace Google’s WearOS, and is expected to feature the full range of activity and health sensors. Rumoured specs includs like 40mm and 44mm screen sizes, 5ATM and MIL-STD 810G durability, and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection can also be seen in the images

Unfortunately, that’s all that we know about the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch Active 4. Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated about all the future developments related to Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4.