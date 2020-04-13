Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 later this year. The device will be the successor to Samsung’s 1st gen Galaxy Fold which was launched last year. The new Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with top of the line specs and will be cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold.

Now, a new leak has spilled out some details about the upcoming Galaxy F0ld 2. According to a Korean publication, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with an extended display and will shed some weight compared to the original Galaxy Fold. According to the leak, Fold 2 will weigh 229g and will not come with S-Pen, as rumoured before. Lastly, the leak also claims that Fold 2 will be launching in Martian Green, Astro Blue but the colours will be specific to the regions.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020 and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August 2020. The device is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 256/512 GB of storage and a 4G option along with the standard 5G.