Korean publication ETNews reports that Samsung has finalised the design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and has completed trial manufacturing.

The company is reportedly planning to start manufacture components in May, and start mass-producing the device in the June/July time frame.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (SM-F916) is believed to be somewhat more affordable than the $1980 original mode, with a 265 GB model with lower cost will be on the way.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be offered in two models – a basic 256Gb one (SM-F916), and a more expensive 512 GB model (SM-F91x). The lower price is expected to result in much greater sales, as seen with the success of the $1380 Samsung Galaxy Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to correct many of the issues of the original Fold, including a larger external screen, larger 7.7-inch internal screen and a punch-hole camera instead of a notch. It is expected to have the same cameras as the Samsung Galaxy S20.

There are also rumours of pen support, though this is not well supported and rumours of a 4G model (SM-F910), presumably for even cheaper.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020 and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note20 in August 2020.

Via SamMobile