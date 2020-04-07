Samsung’s plans for Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G leaked

Despite the ongoing crisis Samsung’s smartphone engineers have not slacked, and have continued to work on Samsung’s next generation of products.

SamMobile has been able to get access to some of their future plans for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G.

For the later, they have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5G will be hitting the market later this year. The current version only offers LTE. It is suspected this was to manage cost and battery life, both of which are negatively affected by 5G technology, and it is not clear how Samsung plans to manage this with the new 5G model, but presumably, Samsung’s engineers have a handle on the issue.

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 (SM-F916), their sources have confirmed that a 265 GB model with lower cost will be on the way. The current 512 GB Samsung Galaxy Fold is $1,980, an unreachable price for most people.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be offered in two models – a basic 256Gb one (SM-F916), and a more expensive 512 GB model (SM-F91x). The lower price is expected to result in much greater sales, as seen with the success of the $1380 Samsung Galaxy Flip.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to correct many of the issues of the original Fold, including a larger external screen, larger 7.7-inch internal screen and a punch-hole camera instead of a notch. It is expected to have the same cameras as the Samsung Galaxy S20.

There are also rumours of pen support, though this is not well supported and rumours of a 4G model (SM-F910), presumably for even cheaper.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to hit the market in Q3 2020 and may be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note20 in August 2020.