Android will finally allow you to select cloud backed up photos in the photo picker

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The February Google System Update for Android 12 and above introduces improvements to the photo picker, offering easier access to cloud-backed photos. Here’s a breakdown of the key changes:

It consists:

Local and cloud-backed photos (from compatible cloud storage apps) are now merged within the photo picker, eliminating the need to switch between apps.

Albums created in cloud storage apps are accessible within the photo picker’s albums tab.

“Favorites” folders from cloud storage apps, if applicable, are displayed prominently for quick access.

This feature is currently available with Google Photos, but is open to all cloud storage apps that qualify for the pilot program.

The Android photo picker has been improved for a better developer experience. Unlike custom pickers, it does not require runtime permissions, simplifying app development. However, apps that need persistent photo access for profile pictures must use the photo picker as per Google Play policy for sensitive file permissions.

picture by Neowin

The update is currently rolling out with the February Google System Update to eligible Android devices. Google Photos already supports this feature, while other cloud storage apps can be integrated by joining the pilot program.

This update simplifies photo selection and management across apps, ensures secure handling of sensitive photo data, and streamlines app development.

Developers of cloud storage apps can integrate with the feature for wider user access. Apps using custom photo pickers may be considered for switching for a smoother user experience and potential development benefits.

Overall, this update provides a more integrated and secure approach to accessing photos on Android, benefiting both users and developers.

More here.