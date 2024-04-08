Google brings Gemini coding assistant to Android Studio

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Studio Bot in Android Studio is a coding assistant that helps Android developers write better code. Today, Google announced that it is renaming Studio Bot as Gemini in Android Studio. The Gemini in Android Studio is built on Gemini 1.0 Pro model and it offers much improved responses when compared to the existing Studio Bot.

Gemini in Android Studio can offer complex code completions, answer coding questions, find relevant resources, add code comments and more. Gemini in Android Studio is available in 180+ countries and territories in Android Studio Jellyfish.

You can ask questions to Gemini in Android Studio in natural language. Also, since it remembers context, you can ask follow up questions based on the response. When it comes to code completions, Gemini in Android Studio can provide you with suggestions of multi-line code completions, suggestions for code comments and documentation related to your code.

Finally, Gemini in Android Studio’s responses are based only on conversation history by default. But you can share additional context for customized responses.