New Windows Insiders update allows launching of cloud streaming games from Controller Bar

Microsoft is continuously rolling out new Xbox features and functionalities every now and then, and it is clear that its gamers to experience a smoother gaming experience. One of the latest developments it is introducing is the ability to launch cloud streaming games from the Xbox Controller Bar, given that an Xbox controller is connected to the PC. Windows Insider Program Team announced it through a tweet, inviting Windows 11 PC players of the program to try it out.

Windows Insiders you can now launch cloud streaming games directly from the controller bar. Watch our webcast to find out more: https://t.co/W3IXbYGwif. Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Gaming > Xbox Game Bar. pic.twitter.com/DA0J7GLaLs — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) August 31, 2022

It can be recalled that Microsoft’s Xbox Controller Bar started in a preview build that the company released in May. Back then, the feature began by allowing users to access (aside from widgets and tools during games) links to the last three games played and various game launchers. Now, with the new feature for the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11, PC players can simply open cloud streaming games from the bar, which can be summoned via the Win+G shortcut or the Xbox button of the controller.

Xbox showed a demonstration of how it works on a video, and it can really make things more convenient for players as it would save them a few clicks just to launch the said type of game. Nonetheless, it’s important to note that the new functionality isn’t perfectly flawless at all. While you can select from the added cloud streaming games, it will still bring you to the Xbox App of the game, where you will need to select “Play” using the controller. This, however, should be just slight friction to bear, and we’re hoping Xbox could still find a way to make things smoother before the functionality gets a final public rollout.

Windows Insider Webcast | Xbox Game Bar | August 2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Aside from launching cloud gaming, Microsoft developers announced in its August Windows Insider Webcast that they are planning to add more features to the Xbox Game Bar, including better child safety features, party chat noise suppression, auto HDR settings and hot key, direct storage compatibility checker, and much more.

These are just some of the steps the Xbox Team is taking to make the world of gaming more comfortable and enjoyable for its players. When August started, the Xbox Cloud Gaming released its first community update. We also witnessed in a recent Xbox Insider build a faster bootup time, making the experience more convenient for gamers. We are just waiting for more surprises from Xbox, especially now that gamers have more options to play games, thanks to the Xbox App’s arrival on Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.