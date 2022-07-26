Builds are full of surprises, and one of the most prominent details testers discovered recently in the latest Xbox Insider build is the shorter boot time. This is made possible through the shorter bootup animation that reduces the startup time by around 5 seconds for Xbox Series X / S consoles.

The changes were confirmed by Xbox Integrated Marketing Director Josh Munsee after one Twitter user tweeted about the change she noticed. Munsee replies he “can confirm” it. The marketing director further explains that the team created “a shorter boot up animation (~4s) from the original boot up animation (~9s), helping to reduce the overall startup time.”

Xbox Senior Product Manager Lead Jake Rosenberg later followed the tweet with another one, saying it is not just limited to Xbox Series X / S consoles. “This is rolling out with the latest builds to Xbox Insider – not only is the animation shorter, but Xbox One generation consoles are booting noticeably faster with these changes!”

It is unclear why the team introduced the change in the Xbox build, but it is important to note that it favors the Energy Saver mode. Though the console owners won’t be able to play right away after turning on the console in this energy-efficient mode, the boot process that was formerly 20-second long will be reduced to around 15 seconds.