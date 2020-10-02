Latest Office Insider build for Android comes with three new features

Microsoft today announced the release of Office for Android for Build 16.0.13328.20026. This latest Office build comes with three new features. In Word app, the new Mobile View offers better reading experience. In Outlook, you now have Delegate mailboxes feature and the ability to book a workspace.

Find the full change log below.

Word:

Default Mobile View: Your Word documents will now open in Mobile View, which offers a better viewing experience.

Outlook:

Delegate mailboxes: Delegate mailboxes allow you to give permissions to manage your mail to someone else in your organization, allowing you to accelerate your productivity through others. Delegates can now add other mailboxes and grant permissions from Outlook mobile, allowing their delegates to send email on behalf of that mailbox.

Book a workspace: You can now book a workspace in Outlook. Similar to how you would book a conference room, see the availability of workspaces in your building and book a seat.