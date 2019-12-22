Latest Microsoft Edge for iOS Insider update brings new menu design, favorites sync and more

Microsoft recently released a new update for Edge for iOS Insiders. This new v44.11.3 update brings the redesigned menu experience which was available for Edge for Android users from last month. With this new menu design, you can customize it according to your needs by rearranging the icons.

This update also allows you to sync your mobile favorites with Microsoft Edge Insider Channels on your PC. You can go to … > Settings > Accounts, tap your Microsoft account and select Sync, then choose Microsoft Edge Insider Channels. You can also sync the data with legacy Microsoft Edge.

Download the update from TestFlight app on your iOS device to enjoy these new improvements.