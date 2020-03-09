Last month we reported that Apple might be working on its first-ever over-ear headphones. Today, two icons representing the upcoming Apple’s high-end headphones was discovered in iOS 14 code. This confirms that Apple headphones is definitely coming.

A retail listing revealed that Apple’s new pair of headphones will cost as much as $399. The $399 price point is very similar to that of Sony’s 1000XM3, and Bose QC35, and Microsoft Surface headphones. These are currently the most popular flagship noise cancellation headphones available in the market and to outsell Sony and Bose, Apple’s new pair of headphones will feature all the advanced audio features that are available in AirPods Pro. Read about some of the features below.

Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit.

AirPods Pro deliver superior sound quality with Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear

A custom high dynamic range amplifier produces pure, incredibly clear sound while also extending battery life, and powers a custom high-excursion, low-distortion speaker driver designed to optimize audio quality and remove background noise. The driver provides consistent, rich bass down to 20Hz and detailed mid- and high-frequency audio.

Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is simple and can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.

Apple’s AirPods are currently available in only one color option and that is White, but that may not be the case with Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones as it’s being said that it will be available in two color options (black or space gray and white), all priced at $399. We could see Apple launching its first-ever over-ear headphones as early as the next month or in early April. March seems to be the release month for the new over-ear headphones because Apple is going to hold an event in that month to launch iPhone SE 2 and Apple AirTags.

Source: 9to5mac