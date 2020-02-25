Apple is said to be working on its first-ever over-ear headphones dubbed Apple AirPods(X Generation) and like other Apple products, the pair of headphones will be expensive. To be more specific, Apple’s new pair of headphones will cost as much as $399, according to an inventory listing from US store Target and famous Youtuber Jon Prosser.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this ? Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. ? Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

The $399 price point is very similar to that of Sony’s 1000XM3, and Bose QC35, and Microsoft Surface headphones. These are currently the most popular flagship noise cancellation headphones available in the market and to outsell Sony and Bose, Apple’s new pair of headphones will have to offer something unique besides features that are already available on 1000XM3 and QC35.

Apple’s AirPods are currently available in only one color option and that is White, but that may not be the case with Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones as it’s being said that the pair will be available in a variety of color options, all priced at $399. Unfortunately, we don’t know how many color options they will be available in.

While there is no official information about the release date of Apple’s new pair of headphones, according to AppleInsider, “products with a placeholder ship within a month, and sometimes as soon as a week following initial appearance in the system.”

So, it means we could see Apple launching its first-ever over-ear headphones as early as the next month or in early April. March seems to be the release month for the new over-ear headphones because Apple is going to hold an event in that month to launch iPhone SE 2 and Apple AirTags. Again, we haven’t heard anything from the horse’s mouth.

via Techradar